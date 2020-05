TABLE-Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 1.95 billion rand ($110.79 million) of South African stocks last week and bought 2.17 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 22.05.2020 24.05.2019 2020 2019 Purchases (bln rand) 20.42 17.98 380.98 358.68 Sales (bln rand) 22.37 20.11 412.37 390.04 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.95 -2.14 -31.39 -31.36 BONDS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 22.05.2020 24.05.2019 2020 2019 Purchases (bln rand) 32.82 36.51 644.08 534.83 Sales (bln rand) 30.66 37.30 713.70 519.39 Net purchases (bln rand) 2.17 -0.80 -69.62 15.44 ($1 = 17.6014 rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)