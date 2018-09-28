FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Investors back litigation against S.Africa's Steinhoff in Dutch court

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investors including Allan Gray, Investec Asset Management and Old Mutual are backing litigation against South African retailer Steinhoff in the Netherlands, a statement issued by a legal firm on behalf of the investors said.

The statement said the investors represented approximately 20 percent of the shareholding in Steinhoff when the company uncovered accounting irregularities last year that sent its share price tumbling. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)

