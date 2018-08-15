FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa hikes sugar import duties to protect local industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Africa has raised import duties on sugar to $680 from $566 a tonne to protect the domestic industry against a surge in imports, the trade and industry minister said on Wednesday.

The South African Sugar Association applied in February to have the tariff raised to $856 a tonne, but the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC), which conducts customs tariff investigations and proposes trade remedies, set a lower import duty. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by James Macharia)

