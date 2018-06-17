FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2018

Term of South Africa's acting tax chief extended- finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene has re-appointed Mark Kingon as acting commissioner of the country’s revenue service for a further 90 days beginning June 17, the ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday.

Kingon was appointed acting head of South Africa’s tax office in March, hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended his predecessor Tom Moyana.

The South African Revenue Service Act empowers the minister of finance to appoint an acting head. The president, however, appoints a permanent head. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

