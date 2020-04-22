African Development Bank and SA Taxi sign $100 mln loan agreement

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank and SA Taxi Development Finance have signed a $100 million loan agreement to support taxi operators with limited access to finance from traditional financiers, the bank said on Wednesday.

South Africa’s minibus taxi industry, scorned by other motorists for reckless driving, moves millions of people every day, most of them lower-income earners.

More like buses than the taxis of New York or London, the rumbling 16-seaters are the wheels of Africa’s most industrialized economy.

The financial package includes a senior loan of $10 million and an associated facility of about $97 million, and the agreement carries an eight-year tenor and includes a six-month grace period, the bank said in a statement.

“The bank’s funding will ultimately support SA Taxi’s continued investment in the taxi industry and its strategy of enabling taxi operators to replace old vehicles with newer, safer and lower emission minibus taxis,” it said.

The facility is expected to contribute a significant component of SA Taxi’s funding requirement over the next three years, the bank said.

SA Taxi is a financing company specialising in the taxi industry. It also provides specialized minibus taxi insurance, vehicle tracking, maintenance, and refurbishment services to taxi operators through SA Taxi Auto Repairs and SA Taxi Protect, its wholly owned subsidiaries.