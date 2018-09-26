South Africa's ICASA, minister settle spectrum litigation

CAPE TOWN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South African telecoms regulator ICASA and the telecoms minister have agreed to settle court action over a tender for high demand spectrum that has curtailed the roll-out of broadband services, the two parties said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The settlement is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to open competition in the telecoms market in Africa’s most industrialised economy where high data rates are a barrier to economic growth. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Ed Stoddard)