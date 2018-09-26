FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

South Africa's ICASA, minister settle spectrum litigation

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South African telecoms regulator ICASA and the telecoms minister have agreed to settle court action over a tender for high demand spectrum that has curtailed the roll-out of broadband services, the two parties said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The settlement is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to open competition in the telecoms market in Africa’s most industrialised economy where high data rates are a barrier to economic growth. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Ed Stoddard)

