September 11, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's telecoms watchdog mulls regulating internet data prices

1 Min Read

DURBAN, South Africa, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Africa is considering regulating the price of internet data, the chief executive of the telecoms watchdog said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to bring costs down and shore up the ailing economy.

“What we’re going to be doing specifically is to look at regulating the price of data,” the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s Chief Executive Willington Ngwepe told Reuters, but said the change would not happen “overnight”. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by James Macharia)

