South African signs deal with Tencent to boost Chinese tourists

CAPE TOWN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed a two-year agreement with Chinese internet firm Tencent, which will use its popular WeChat platform to market tourism to millions in China, the South African tourism minister said on Tuesday.

South Africa is targeting key untapped tourist markets such as China and India as it promotes tourism as a catalyst to help kick-start its struggling economy.

“This strategic co-operation agreement is one of many initiatives developed to increase arrivals from China to South Africa,” Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Tim Cocks)