Strike halts some Toyota's operations in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Toyota South Africa operations were halted on Monday at its Durban assembly plant and a Johannesburg warehouse due to a strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), a company spokesman said.

“The strike has resulted in the suspension of operations today,” Clynton Yon said in a statement.

The union said in a statement it would continue its strike until its demands are met. It added that the strike would also spread to all Toyota plants nationally, over disputes ranging from staff recruitment, bonuses and transport allowances. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by James Macharia)