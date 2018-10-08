UPDATE 1-Strike halts some Toyota operations in South Africa

(Adds union quote)

CAPE TOWN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Toyota South Africa operations were halted on Monday at its Durban assembly plant and a Johannesburg warehouse because of a strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), a company spokesman said.

“The strike has resulted in the suspension of operations today,” Clynton Yon said in a statement.

The union said it would continue the strike until its demands are met, adding that the action would spread to other Toyota factories over disputes on issues including staff recruitment, bonuses and transport allowances.

“The strike which began today will affect all Toyota plants nationally. Our members are resolute and disciplined. They will not back down until all their demands are met,” said NUMSA.

Labour strife has hobbled the production of cars in Africa’s largest automotive manufacturing sector, where Toyota, Ford , BMW and Chinese carmaker BAIC have invested heavily to boost output. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by David Goodman)