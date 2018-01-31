South African trade surplus widens to 15.72 bln rand in December

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s trade surplus in December widened to 15.72 billion rand ($1.33 billion) from a revised 13.05 billion rand surplus in November, data from the revenue agency showed on Wednesday.

Exports fell by 10.2 percent to 104.32 billion rand on a month-on-month basis in December, while imports were down 14.1 percent to 88.6 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said in a statement.

On a cumulative basis the trade balance between January and December was at a 80.55 billion rand surplus compared to a 1.05 billion rand surplus over the same period in 2016.