JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s trade balance swung to a 431 million rand ($36.35 million) surplus in February following a 27 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue agency showed on Thursday.

Exports rose by 12 percent to 90.6 billion rand on a month-on-month basis in February, while imports fell 16.5 percent to 90.2 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said in a statement.