February 20, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

S.African minister orders Transnet to report irregularities over locomotive contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Tuesday ordered rail utility Transnet to report to law enforcement officials irregularities in the awarding of a 54 billion rand ($5 billion) contract to acquire locomotives in 2014.

Transnet, which operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, the bulk of which is in South Africa, has been investigating allegations of corruption in the procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives. ($1 = 11.7258 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

