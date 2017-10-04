FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Transnet to spend additional $6 billion on ports, railways over three years
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 16 days ago

S.Africa's Transnet to spend additional $6 billion on ports, railways over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned freight logistics group Transnet will invest an additional 84 billion rand ($6 billion) over the next three years to increase capacity at ports and railway lines, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said on Wednesday.

However, Transnet does not expect to meet a target of 330 million tonnes of freight rail by the end of the 2018/19 financial year, due to a domestic and global economic downturn, the DPE’s latest annual report tabled in parliament showed. ($1 = 13.5709 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.