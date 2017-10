JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The volumes of South African coal destined for export markets delivered by rail to port increased 6.5 percent to 37.8 million tonnes in the six months to the end of September, the chief executive of state-run logistics group Transnet said on Monday.

Siyabonga Gama made the announcement while unveiling the company’s interim results. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)