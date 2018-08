JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state logistics firm Transnet said on Monday revenue for the full-year ending March 2018 rose 11.3 percent to 72.9 billion rand ($5 billion), boosted by increased volumes of export coal and container volumes.

Transnet said in a statement that coal export volumes it transported by rail for the financial year rose 4.3 percent to 77 million tonnes. ($1 = 14.6363 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)