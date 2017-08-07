FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's unemployment steady at 27.7 percent in second quarter
August 7, 2017 / 7:43 AM / in 5 days

South Africa's unemployment steady at 27.7 percent in second quarter

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 27.7 percent of the labour force in the second quarter from the first quarter, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.

In its quarterly labour force survey, which polls households, Statistics South Africa said this amounted to 6.177 million people without jobs in the three months to end June, compared with 6.214 million previously.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, rose slightly to 36.6 percent in the second quarter, from 36.4 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

