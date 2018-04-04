South Africa police arrest five over mine worker killings

JOHANNESBURG April 4 (Reuters) - South African police said on Wednesday five people have been arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus that killed six platinum mine workers.

The accused will appear in court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, murder and malicious damage to property, police said.

Workers were burnt to death on Monday night while being driven to the Modikwa platinum mine, which is operated by African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo American Platinum. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Joe Brock)