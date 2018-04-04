FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 4, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated a day ago

South Africa police arrest five over mine worker killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG April 4 (Reuters) - South African police said on Wednesday five people have been arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus that killed six platinum mine workers.

The accused will appear in court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, murder and malicious damage to property, police said.

Workers were burnt to death on Monday night while being driven to the Modikwa platinum mine, which is operated by African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo American Platinum. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.