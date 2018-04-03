FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 8:01 AM / in a day

South Africa's NUM union says six members killed in bus attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - Six members of South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers were killed and several were injured when a bus was firebombed while transporting them to Modikwa, a mine operated by African Rainbow Minerals and Anglo American Platinum, the union said.

“Six workers were burned beyond recognition and the other workers had to escape through windows. We also do not know what is the motive of the attack,” Phillip Mankge, the NUM’s North East Regional Secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The attack took place late on Monday night. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
