South African unions oppose potential split of power firm Eskom

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South African trade union federation COSATU said on Tuesday that it opposed a proposal to split up Eskom into three different entities, adding that it would not solve the struggling utility’s governance and debt problems.

“We don’t support unbundling as the only option to turn around Eskom,” COSATU Deputy General Secretary Solly Phetoe said at a news conference.

The proposal to split Eskom into three separate firms was made by a task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting with members of the ruling African National Congress, Phetoe said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)