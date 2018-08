JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government in an official tweet on Thursday rejected United States President Donald Trump’s tweet on land reform as a “narrow perception” that divides the nation.

“South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past,” government said in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)