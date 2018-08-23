Trump tweet won't affect South Africa, U.S. relations - cabinet minister

CAPE TOWN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’ tweet that land was being seized by the government from white farmers in South Africa will not determine future relations between the two countries, a South African cabinet minister said on Thursday.

“The tweet has not determined our approach to the United States on our current relationship and future relationship,” communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane told reporters after a routine cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by James Macharia)