South African poultry group seeks to suspend U.S. import quota

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) has filed a legal action to force the government to suspend a quota that excluded imports of U.S. poultry from South Africa’s anti-dumping tariff, a senior official with the association said on Tuesday.

The decision by SAPA was a response to the Trump administration’s decision to include South Africa among countries subject to increased U.S. tariffs on their aluminium and steel exports.

Marthinus Stander, chairman of SAPA’s broiler organisation, said the tariffs violated the agreement that established the tariff in 2015. (Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by James Macharia)