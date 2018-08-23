FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 23, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa to seek clarification from U.S. embassy on Trump's land reform tweet -SABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s presidency will seek clarification from the U.S. embassy about a tweet from President Donald Trump about land reform, state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Trump tweeted late on Wednesday that he would ask his Secretary of State to look closely at “the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.