JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is misinformed about South Africa’s planned land reforms, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman said on Thursday, after Trump tweeted that land was being seized by government from white farmers.

“The presidency has noted Trump’s tweet, which is misinformed in our view,” Khusela Diko said. “We will take up the matter through diplomatic channels.” (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Joe Brock)