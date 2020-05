JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has simplified its structure and created a standalone South African business that will be led by Vodafone director Balesh Sharma.

“For Vodacom Group to play a central role of overseeing all operations across its African footprint, this has necessitated the creation of a standalone South African operating company,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)