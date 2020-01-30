Financials
January 30, 2020

South Africa's Wescoal to break ground at new coal mine in Feb - CEO

Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Wescoal expects to break ground in February at its greenfield Moabsvelden project, with the mine expected to supply Eskom’s Kusile power plant with 3 million tonnes of coal a year at its peak, the CEO said on Thursday.

Reginald Demana, group chief executive at Wescoal — which is largely focussed on domestic supply to state-owned power utility Eskom — was speaking at a southern Africa coal conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Tim Cocks and David Evans)

