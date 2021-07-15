South Africa urges citizens not to panic-buy and hoard fuel

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mines and energy ministry on Thursday urged people not to panic-buy and hoard fuel, after the country’s biggest refinery in Durban temporarily shut down and the movement of petroleum products was disrupted by unrest.

“Government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum product,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it had issued regulations prohibiting the sale of petrol and diesel into containers. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning)