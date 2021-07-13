South Africa says vaccine rollout, essential healthcare disrupted by unrest

FILE PHOTO: Beds are set up at a temporary field hospital to deal with an expected surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, in Cape Town, South Africa May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health department said on Tuesday that violent protests had disrupted the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and essential healthcare services like the collection of chronic medication by tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes patients.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, adding that anyone with a inoculation scheduled in an area affected by ongoing unrest was advised to defer their vaccination.