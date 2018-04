DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Samer Tamimi has been appointed as chief executive of Safwa Islamic Bank, Jordan’s third-largest Islamic bank.

Tamimi, who has more than 28 years experience in banking and finance across Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the United States, was appointed to the position on March 1. He was previously acting chief executive of United Arab Bank, the Sharjah-based bank, a position he held since early 2015. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Sunil Nair)