Dec 11 (Reuters) - Over-50s tourism and insurance company Saga Plc on Wednesday appointed former Superdry Plc top boss Euan Sutherland as its chief executive officer, replacing Lance Batchelor whose retirement was announced in June.

Sutherland, who left Superdry after founder Julian Dunkerton returned to the company, will take over from Batchelor in January. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)