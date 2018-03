March 28 (Reuters) - Saga Plc, a British tourism and insurance group for the over-50s, said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hill resigned to join Paddy Power Betfair Plc as CFO.

Hill, who joined Saga in 2015, will take up the role at the Irish bookmaker in the autumn.

Saga said the search process for a successor to Hill will start immediately. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)