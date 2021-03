March 5 (Reuters) - Saga has agreed to amend covenants on its credit facilities and a one-year extension to defer some debt, gaining enough breathing space if COVID-19 travel curbs were to continue into the second half of 2021.

The over-50s holidays group also said on Friday that it continues to see strong pent-up demand for travel among its customers. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)