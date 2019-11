Nov 19 (Reuters) - British company Saga Plc said on Tuesday Cheryl Agius will join as chief executive officer of its insurance unit on Jan. 1.

Agius will join Saga from Legal & General where she most recently served as the CEO of general insurance business.

The company also named Gilles Normand as chief operating officer effective Nov. 25. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)