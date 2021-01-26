Saga reports $190 mln cruise bookings ahead of May restart; debt soars

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Over-50s holidays and insurance specialist Saga reported total cruise bookings of 140 million pounds ($190.97 million) on Tuesday, as it prepares to restart sailing in May after more than a year of suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company, which has mandated its travellers to be vaccinated following customer feedback, disclosed net debt of 785 million pounds as of Dec. 31 and said it has started talks with its lenders as it reviews some covenants. ($1 = 0.7332 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)