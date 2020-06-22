Saga sees more COVID-19 challenges ahead, refunds 44 million pounds to tourists

June 22 (Reuters) - British over-50s holidays and insurance specialist Saga reiterated on Monday its business struggles due to the coronavirus crisis and said it has refunded 44 million pounds ($54.45 million) of advance receipts so far to customers who had signed up to travel.

The company, which has cancelled all travel departures up to and including August, said it continues to expect some travel to resume this year but added that it has considered various scenarios including one that assumed a delay to the resumption of travel until 2021. ($1 = 0.8081 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)