UPDATE 1-Saga cruise bookings at $190 mln ahead of May restart; debt soars

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Over-50s holidays and insurance specialist Saga reported total cruise bookings of 140 million pounds ($190.97 million) on Tuesday, as it prepares to restart sailing in May after more than a year of suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Saga, which has cut hundreds of jobs and raised 150 million pounds to survive the crisis, said its net debt was 785 million pounds as of December-end, up by 139 million pounds from what it was in mid-2020. The cruise operator has also started talks with its lenders as it reviews some covenants.

The company said customer demand has been “very resilient,” adding that about 68% and 28% of latest revenue targets in the travel business for 2021/22 and 2022/23, respectively, have been booked.

“We are ready to restart both Cruise and Tours in May, although any changes to government travel guidance may impact those plans,” said Saga, which recently mandated its travellers to be vaccinated following customer feedback.

While mass vaccination drives have offered hopes of a revival in 2021, the travel sector faces fresh uncertainty as some countries bring back curbs due to new variants of the virus.

Cruise operators were hammered by the global health crisis last year, with major ships including Royal Carribbean’s Diamond Princess and two of Princess Cruises ocean liners having become hot beds for infections.