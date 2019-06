June 12 (Reuters) - Specialist tourism and insurance firm Saga Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Lance Batchelor will retire in January 2020 after six years with the company.

“Over the coming months, I look forward to continuing to execute the new strategy in our insurance business,” Lance Batchelor said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)