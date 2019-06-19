UPDATE 1-UK's Saga warns on hit to tour operations, but says trading in line

(Adds details from statement, background)

June 19 (Reuters) - Insurance and tourism firm Saga Plc said on Wednesday that its tour operations were still being hit by political uncertainties in the UK, even as overall trading so far was in line with expectations as it revamps its insurance business.

The company, which announced an overhaul of its strategy following a profit warning earlier in the year, said trading was broadly in line with expectations and said it had seen early progress in the launch of new insurance products.

The comments come a week after Saga said its top boss Lance Batchelor was set to retire next year, becoming the latest in a series of management changes in the last two years that saw the departure of its CFO and chairman.

Saga, which is set to launch its new cruise ship, the Spirit of Discovery, next month, guided to an operating loss of around 3 million pounds for the cruise business for the second half partly due to marketing costs related to the ship.

At its insurance business where Saga had set out plans to offer policies with three-year fixed pricing to revive it, the company said total home and motor policies were flat at 564,000 at May 31 thanks to slightly improved retentions.

In April, Saga said older Britons were cutting back on travel because of Brexit and bookings fell in its tour operations.

That slump has continued, with booked revenues for the full year down 4% as of June 15, compared with the same period a year earlier.