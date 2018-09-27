FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saga first-half profit rises 3.2 percent as more older Britons travel

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Saga Plc posted a 3.2 percent rise in profit for the first half, as the overhaul of its travel business paid off and it saw strong demand from affluent older Britons for trips.

The over-50s tourism and insurance company said on Thursday that it posted a profit before tax of 109 million pounds ($143.10 million) for the six months ended July 31, compared with 105.6 million pounds reported a year earlier.

Saga offers ocean and river cruises, singles holidays and escorted tours. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

