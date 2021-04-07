Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

Britain's Saga says travel, cruise operations will not resume until late-2021

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Britain’s over-50s holidays group Saga said on Wednesday its tour and cruise businesses will not resume operations until later this year after cutting 36% of its workforce as it deals with pandemic-led travel disruptions.

The company, which earlier planned to restart its cruises in May, reported a pretax loss 61.2 million pounds ($84.58 million) for the 12 months ended Jan. 31. Saga had delivered a profit of 300.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7235 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

