CORRECTED-Britain's Saga says travel, cruise operations will not resume until late-2021

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say the year-ago number was a loss, not profit, in the second paragraph)

April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s over-50s holidays group Saga said on Wednesday its tour and cruise businesses will not resume operations until later this year after cutting 36% of its workforce as it deals with pandemic-led travel disruptions.

The company, which earlier planned to restart its cruises in May, reported a pretax loss 61.2 million pounds ($84.58 million) for the 12 months ended Jan. 31. Saga had posted a loss of 300.9 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7235 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

