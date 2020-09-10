Financials
September 10, 2020 / 6:37 AM / a few seconds ago

Saga rejigs strategy under new boss amid COVID-19 crisis

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Saga on Thursday unveiled a new plan that included a digital push as the British company takes steps to navigate through a coronavirus-hit market under its new boss Euan Sutherland.

Saga also said it intends to raise 150 million pounds ($195.32 million), with up to 100 million pounds coming from former boss Roger De Haan who is to become non-executive chairman, after the company slipped to a first-half loss and cut 1,400 jobs. ($1 = 0.7680 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below