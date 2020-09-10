Saga rejigs strategy under new boss amid COVID-19 crisis

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Saga on Thursday unveiled a new plan that included a digital push as the British company takes steps to navigate through a coronavirus-hit market under its new boss Euan Sutherland.

Saga also said it intends to raise 150 million pounds ($195.32 million), with up to 100 million pounds coming from former boss Roger De Haan who is to become non-executive chairman, after the company slipped to a first-half loss and cut 1,400 jobs. ($1 = 0.7680 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)