Saga virus worst case scenario sees cruise trading suspended till 2021

April 2 (Reuters) - Over 50s holidays specialists Saga said on Thursday it could suspend all cruise ships and other holidays until 2021 under its most severe stress test scenario for the coronavirus crisis.

The company, whose share price has plunged over 60% so far this year, also said its fiscal 2019-20 results would include an impairment charge of 370 million pounds ($459.47 million)linked to the market value wipe-off. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)