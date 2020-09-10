UPDATE 2-Saga cuts 1,400 jobs, former owner to back 150 mln stg capital raise

* Company to raise 150 million pounds

* Shares down 5% in early trade

* Former boss to invest up to 100 mln pounds

* Company says has cut 1,400 jobs (Adds details on the placing, share move)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Over-50s holidays and insurance specialist Saga launched a 150 million pounds capital raise on Thursday that will see former boss Roger De Haan return as non-executive chairman after the loss of 1,400 jobs.

De Haan, the son of Saga’s founder Sidney Isaac De Haan, was chief executive before Saga was sold in 2004 to private equity group Charterhouse and will backstop the new fundraising with up to 100 million pounds ($130 million) of his own money.

“The company I sold was doing brilliantly well. I don’t know what happened...but (it) had certainly lost its way,” De Haan said on a call with reporters.

Saga has taken a hammering from the shutdown of cruises globally and collapse of other travel this year, worsened by the company’s focus on older customers more at risk from the virus.

On Thursday it reported a first-half pretax loss of 55.5 million pounds versus a profit of 52.6 million pounds a year ago and suspended its dividend. Shares in the company dropped 5% to 15.3 pence, down from a 2016 peak of 228 pence.

Saga said it would resume cruises this year, with the tour operations business expected to restart next April.

The company will issue 224.4 million new shares to De Haan at 27 pence a share, raising 60.6 million pounds and giving him a 20% stake. He has also committed to a further placing worth 14.9 million pounds and will act as a conditional placee for shares worth 24.5 million pounds in a third offer aimed at raising the rest of the 150 million pounds from Saga shareholders.

Last week, Saga said it had rejected an unsolicited and highly conditional 33 pence a share indicative approach for the company from a consortium of two U.S. financial investors. ($1 = 0.7685 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Elaine Hardcastle)