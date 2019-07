July 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott has taken a position in Britain’s Saga Plc, less than a month after the specialist tourism and insurance firm warned that discounting was taking a heavy toll on its tours business.

Elliott Capital Advisors disclosed a 5.141% stake in Saga as at July 12, a filing showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)