November 2, 2018 / 7:43 PM / in an hour

Sage's postpartum depression treatment benefits outweigh risk: FDA panel

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The benefits of Sage Therapeutics Inc’s experimental treatment for postpartum depression outweigh risks, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The panel voted 17 to 1 in favor of the injectable treatment, Zulresso.

The decision comes here two days after FDA staff reviewers raised safety concerns about the loss of consciousness, which was experienced by certain patients. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

