Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kelly is set to leave the British software company in May next year, it said on Friday.

Sage Group’s chief financial officer, Steve Hare, will take over as chief operating officer on an interim basis and will run the business until a new CEO is appointed, the company said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)