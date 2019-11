Nov 18 (Reuters) - British software company Sage Group Plc said on Monday it will sell its payment processing unit Sage Pay for about 232 million pounds ($296.87 million) to Elavon, a payments company and unit of U.S. Bancorp.

Sage Group expects a statutory profit on the disposal of about 180 million pounds, following completion of the deal. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)