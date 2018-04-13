FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - British software firm Sage Group Plc on Friday cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast, citing poor performance in the first half.

The company said it now expects organic revenue growth to be around 7 percent, lower than its previous forecast of around 8 percent rise.

Sage said organic recurring revenue growth in the first half was 6.4 percent, lower than the 11.1 percent growth in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
